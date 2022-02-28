John Kline Shaffer “Pap”, 74, was born October 10, 1947 in Waneta, Point Mountain, Webster County, WV to the late Harold and Alma Shaffer. John was a main of faith and went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 25, 2022. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Tucker and Wanda McCloud. John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Nancy L. Shaffer of Bergoo; his sons, John K. Shaffer Jr. “JJ” and his fiancé Peggy of Tunnelton and Donnie Shaffer and Ashley of Bergoo; step-daughters Tonja and Jerry Hamrick of Bergoo Road in Webster Springs and Missy and George Hartsell of Arthurdale; step-sons, Terry and Kerrie Knotts and Gary and Cathy Knotts, both of Kingwood, and Will and Alesia Lake of PA; special foster sons, Michael, Liam, and Noah McCourt, all of Webster Springs; siblings, Joyce and Don Drew, Don and Janet Shaffer, Rachel and Butch Zinn, Alan Shaffer, Steve and Beverly Shaffer, and two others; and many extended family and friends. John was lovingly known as Pap and Papa John by his 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. John moved back to Webster County in 2006 where he and Nancy opened Pap’s Sport Shop. For these 16 years he has lovingly served the community of Webster Springs. He had a passion to help the community and often did so by giving graciously and never expected any payment in return. He was truly loved by many customers and friends and they all called him Pap. Pap’s store was much more than a sport shop. At any given day you could find a gathering of men or women talking about God. Pap loved the Lord and he shared that love freely with any and all that would listen. Pap loved everyone and he had in his heart a special place for Melvin Green of Webster Springs who helped him at the store. John “Pap” Shaffer will be missed by the community of Webster Springs. Thank you for supporting the store and our family all of these years. Pap, tell Bill Triplett it’s my birthday! Love, your #1 daughter. In keeping with Pap’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shaffer family.

