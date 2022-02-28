Patsy Jo ‘PJ’ Eddy Oliverio, 81, of Clarksburg passed away on February 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Carl Eddy and Katherine Glendening Eddy. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Carmen L. Oliverio who resides at their home. Also surviving are two sons; J.D. Headley of Sisterville, WV and Michael Oliverio and wife Laura of Eureka, CA, four daughters; Brenda Dierkes and husband Dwayne of Charleston, WV, Angela Pinnock of Phoenix, AZ, Cathy Graham and husband Chuck of Lakeland, FL and Sheila Currie of St. Petersburg, FL, two sisters, Sally Brown and husband Allen of Friendly, WV and Sue Smith of Sistersville, WV, one sister-in-law, Joanna Haught and husband Joe of Largo, FL, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Donald Headley. Patsy was a graduate of Sistersville High School and worked as a cook for the Doddridge County School Board. She loved her family, was generous and a devoted wife. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Family and friends may gather at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Following the visitation, per her request, she will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli,com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

