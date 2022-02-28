Advertisement

Patsy Jo ‘PJ’ Eddy Oliverio

Patsy Jo ‘PJ’ Eddy Oliverio
Patsy Jo ‘PJ’ Eddy Oliverio(Picasa | Patsy Jo ‘PJ’ Eddy Oliverio)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patsy Jo ‘PJ’ Eddy Oliverio, 81, of Clarksburg passed away on February 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Carl Eddy and Katherine Glendening Eddy. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Carmen L. Oliverio who resides at their home. Also surviving are two sons; J.D. Headley of Sisterville, WV and Michael Oliverio and wife Laura of Eureka, CA, four daughters; Brenda Dierkes and husband Dwayne of Charleston, WV, Angela Pinnock of Phoenix, AZ, Cathy Graham and husband Chuck of Lakeland, FL and Sheila Currie of St. Petersburg, FL, two sisters, Sally Brown and husband Allen of Friendly, WV and Sue Smith of Sistersville, WV, one sister-in-law, Joanna Haught and husband Joe of Largo, FL, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Donald Headley. Patsy was a graduate of Sistersville High School and worked as a cook for the Doddridge County School Board. She loved her family, was generous and a devoted wife. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Family and friends may gather at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Following the visitation, per her request, she will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli,com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Rose (left) and Chapin Richards (right). James Breeden is not pictured.
Meth, heroin found near small infant in Lewis County drug bust
Truckers from all over the country make their way to Washington D.C. to stand against mask and...
Elkins natives join “The People’s Convoy” to the nations capitol
A Burlington store
New store in Westover set for grand opening
Todd Hefner
GRAPHIC: Weston man arrested for allegedly injuring mother, killing dog
Harrison County coach accused of sexually abusing minor

Latest News

Earl Edward Blake
Earl Edward Blake
Lillian Dorothy Gidley
Lillian Dorothy Gidley
Sharlotta Wyvon Wilson
Sharlotta Wyvon Wilson
Harry James Gillum
Harry James Gillum
Thomas Howard Lemmon, Jr.
Thomas Howard Lemmon, Jr.