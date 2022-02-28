Advertisement

Philippi coal miner dies in mining accident

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued a statement on Monday on the death of a coal miner from Philippi.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued a statement on Monday on the death of a coal miner in McDowell County.

Steven H. Hively, of Philippi, was fatally injured Monday morning when he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine, located in McDowell County.

Hively, 52, had 20 years of underground mining experience and many advanced mining certifications.

“Cathy and I are truly heartbroken by this terrible accident,” said Gov. Justice. “We ask that all West Virginians join us in praying for this man and his loved ones during this difficult time. We also ask for your prayers for all of our miners and their families. These miners display incredible courage and selflessness every day when they go to work and their bravery should never be taken for granted.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on Hively’s accident:

