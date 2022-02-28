Robert Duane (‘Bobby’) Davis, age 62, became free of his earthly constraints on the morning of Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was born to Barbara Davis in Allegheny County PA on April 17, 1959. Bobby became part of The Arc of Harrison County family in Clarksburg in 1984 and in that first year he met Lorenda Cole, who worked daily at Stonewall Parking Lot. A great friendship developed, and Bobby made his home in Meadowbrook WV with his foster mom/best buddy Lorenda for the next 30 years. He loved to travel, riding ‘shotgun’ cross-country with Lorenda to many interesting destinations in the Western states visiting family and playing the slots. For the past six years he again lived in Clarksburg and was part of The Arc of Harrison County family for nearly 38 years. Bobby’s great pleasures were playing the slots and drinking his beloved Pepsi. He is survived by his foster mother Lorenda Cole and her family, Meadowbrook WV. Family and friends will be received at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street Nutter Fort, WV 26301, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 12:30 to 1:30. Interment will follow at the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

