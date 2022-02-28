Advertisement

Thomas Howard Lemmon, Jr.

Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST
Thomas Howard Lemmon, Jr., age 56, of Thayer Street, Grafton, WV passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins. He was born April 2, 1965 in Philippi, WV a son of the late Thomas Howard Lemmon and Portia Ann (Haller) Lemmon. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia Ann (Fairley) Lemmon; two step-children, Shawn M. Smallwood of Grafton and Sabre R. Goldman and husband, Richard of Falls Church, VA; two step-grandchildren, Ender Goldman and Chance Smallwood; and one sister, Billie Curtis and husband, Kevin of Grafton; one nephew, Hayden " Maxx” Curtis and one niece, Mary “Evin” Curtis; his special dog, Tokyol; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and scores of great friends. He will be sorely missed for his wit, charm, and kind heart. Tommy worked as a delivery driver, cook, and then part owner of Luigi’s Pizza but most of all he was a musician, playing in many bands especially “Cinderblock”. At Tommy’s request, he will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

