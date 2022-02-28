WVa voters to decide if lawmakers get final say on education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers would get the final say on state Board of Education policies under a resolution approved Monday by the state Senate.

The resolution, adopted by the House of Delegates 80-18 last week, made it through the Senate on a 23-11 vote. It now goes before voters next fall as a proposed constitutional amendment.

Democrats, along with the West Virginia Education Association, say the resolution would infuse politics into education and is unnecessary. It states that the board’s policy- and rule-making authority is subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection.

The nine-member state Board of Education is appointed by the governor. Members cannot be removed over political or policy disagreements. Most members of the current board were appointed by two-term Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

