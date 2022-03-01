Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Amber Snyder and Mark Reed
Two Bridgeport people arrested after K9 finds meth
Kaylyn Valley
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles, trying to escape custody
Quantez Lamer Burks
Beckley man dies while in custody at Southern Regional Jail
Katelyn Rose (left) and Chapin Richards (right). James Breeden is not pictured.
Meth, heroin found near small infant in Lewis County drug bust

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
Sponsor halts mine safety overhaul bill that raised concern
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus