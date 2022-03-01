Earl Edward Blake, 73, of Weston, passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family on Monday, February 28, 2022. Earl was born in Weston on June 20, 1949, a son of the late Edward James and Gladys Marie Conrad Blake. On August 16, 1968, Earl married the love of his life, Inez “Kay” Stover. Together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their six children for over 52 wonderful years until her passing on July 29, 2021. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Nettie May Lake. Forever cherishing their memories of Earl are his six children: Earl Blake Jr. and fiancé, Wanda Russell, of Buckhannon, Gary Blake and wife, Kay, of Orlando, Kathryn Lake and husband, George, of Camden, Debbie Novak and husband, Robert, of Weston, Robert “Bub” Blake, of Weston, and Ralph “Danny” Blake and fiancé, Toni Curtis, of Weston; twelve grandchildren: Cheyenne, Jonathan, Brittany, Brian, Alma, Victoria, Mary, James, Brooklyn, Kayden, Crystal, and Michelle; fourteen great-grandchildren: Kamryn, Orion, Raelyn, Nettie Reneé, Gunnar, Bryant, Bryson, Brooklyn, Kali, Kaitlyn, Austyn, Gabby, Bella, and Takota; several nieces and nephews; two children-of-her-heart: Erik Blake and Flossie Marsh; and four siblings: Randsil Blake of Weston, David Blake and wife, Debbie, of Weston, Keith Blake and wife, Judy, of Lake Waccamaw, NC, and Paul Blake and wife, Missy, of Weston. Earl worked at a dairy farm and sawmill on Skin Creek Road in his younger years. He retired as a Truck Driver for Mtn. State Log Homes after being employed with them for over 20 year. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and hunting, especially for squirrel. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery on Oil Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Earl Edward Blake. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

