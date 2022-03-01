Advertisement

Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Northern California.

Velasquez was arrested Monday in San Jose and records show he is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if the 39-year-old has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The department said on Twitter that the man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Amber Snyder and Mark Reed
Two Bridgeport people arrested after K9 finds meth
Kaylyn Valley
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles, trying to escape custody
Quantez Lamer Burks
Beckley man dies while in custody at Southern Regional Jail
Katelyn Rose (left) and Chapin Richards (right). James Breeden is not pictured.
Meth, heroin found near small infant in Lewis County drug bust

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
Sponsor halts mine safety overhaul bill that raised concern
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus