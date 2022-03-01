Fire causes estimated $100,000 of damage to Morgantown home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials estimate $100,000 of damage was caused to a Morgantown home as a result of a fire on Monday.

An early evening 2nd alarm fire was reported just before 4:45 p.m. Monday at a home in Morgantown, according to a release from the Morgantown Fire Department.

Dispatchers reported to firefighters that the caller said an electrical outlet was on fire and spreading to a bed.

Morgantown Firefighters arrived and forced entry through a locked door on the front of the structure, according to the release.

Officials said fire was throughout two rear bedrooms in the home.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and additional firefighters arrived on scene to perform ventilation and overhaul.

The release says the fire had also extended into the attic but was quickly found and extinguished.

The incident was reported under control within 26 minutes, according to officials.

Officials said the building was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke.

The fire caused an estimated damage of $100,000, the release says.

There were no injuries to firefighters or building occupants.

Fire investigators were called to the scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

