Harry James Gillum, 67, of Stonewood, WV ended his fight with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at United Hospital Center. Harry was born in Fayetteville, WV on July 14, 1954, a son of the late George E. and Billie-Jean Rinehart Gillum. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Leigh Croop Gillum, whom he married on June 7, 1975. She resides at their home in Stonewood. Also surviving are his daughter, Gigi Thomas and husband Dave of Ohio; three sons, Chris Gillum and wife Fallon of Schellsburg, PA, Nick Gillum of Morgantown, and Jonathan Gillum of Stonewood; seven grandchildren, Zach and Austin Thomas, Paiton, Mackson, Asher, Landen and Norah James Gillum; one sister, Barbara Blankenship and husband Tom of Georgia; two brothers, Tom Gillum and wife Bette of North Carolina, and Mike Gillum of Fayetteville; and five nieces, Tami, Betsy, Stephanie, Jennifer, and Crystal. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by one brother, Rick Gillum. Opening Showtime Music in 1991 in the Meadowbrook Mall brought Harry and his family to Clarksburg, WV. He later opened a second location in 2000 in Mt. Hope. Harry was an active leader with community and business groups throughout the area, including the Jaycess in Beckley, WV and a member of the Huntington, WV Rotary. He served as President of Bridgeport Country Club for eight years and other boards including the Independent Music Store Owners and served on various board positions for over 20 years at Snowshoe WV. Throughout his life, Harry was a diligent business owner, compassionate husband and father, and a sincere friend to so many. He enjoyed playing music, building and operating his business, golfing, skiing and boating. Harry was a valued liaison and advisor to those around him, as he always seemed to have sound and valued guidance for anyone seeking his input. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made out to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1849 Longmont, CO 80502 in memory of Harry. In keeping with his wishes, Harry will be cremated. Family and friends may gather at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm where a celebration of life will be held at 6:00pm to conclude the gathering with Pastor Doug Sands presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

