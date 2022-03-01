Hometown Hero: Tiffany Davis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Time now for Hometown Heroes sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group. Tiffany Davis saw a need in her rural community and took action.

The community of Brownton is located in northern Barbour County.

Like in many rural communities, it takes someone special to take the lead to get things done.

In Brownton that special person in Tiffany Davis.

Tiffany started “Brownton Helping Hands,” which sponsors everything from meal delivery for the elderly to martial arts instruction to basketball and baseball teams for the kids.

For her efforts, Tiffany has been named this month’s Hometown Hero.

She says it’s all about community.

“This community is like family,” Tiffany said. “Everyone is family. Everyone is close. Someone needed to do it. We needed help. We just took it upon ourselves and lots of other community members pulled together and we made it happen.

Tiffany’s good works are appreciated by those who’s lives she’s touched.

“That they’re willing to reach out and help out people and family in their own community to get the kids involved with activities and stuff is amazing,” said Erik Stevens, a martial arts instructor. “I think we need more of this, especially in West Virginia.”

“She’s really appreciated in the community,” said Brenda Cain, a Brownton volunteer. “There wasn’t nothing for kids to do around here. She’s got a heart of gold and she really cares about kids.”

The kids she has helped are thankful for Tiffany’s efforts.

“Yeah, I love basketball,” said Seth Poling, a Brownton Bears basketball player. “I liked it because it was close to home. I just like playing basketball. This is my first year playing basketball. And we went 4-0 so that’s pretty good.”

Tiffany gets emotional about the thanks she receives.

“Actually, it makes me tear up most of the time,” Tiffany said. “It makes me feel what we’re doing is making a difference. That means more than anything.”

Manchin Law Group donated $250 to Brownton Helping Hands in honor of Tiffany’s good works. Congratulations to Tiffany Davis.

