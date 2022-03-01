Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the first day of Meteorological Spring. It will also be cloudier than yesterday, as a weak disturbance from up north brings clouds and breezy winds into our region. No precipitation expected, however. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, so don’t expect as much sunshine compared to yesterday. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range during the afternoon. This allows temperatures to rise into the upper-50s. Overall, it will be a warm afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s, which is warmer-than-average for an average March night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly clear, with most of the clouds coming in the evening. Winds come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will rise into the upper-50s, so it will be another warm day. Overall, not a bad day to go outside either. Overnight into Thursday morning, a cold front moves into NCWV, bringing light rain showers that last until the early-morning hours. Not much rain is expected, however. That same front will then keep temperatures in the 40s and skies partly cloudy for the rest of the day. After that, we will warm up slightly, into the low-50s, and end the workweek on a nicer note on Friday. Over the weekend, temperatures will rise into the mid-60s. During that time, a low-pressure system out west will bring increased rain chances to our area, especially on Sunday. So you may want an umbrella close to you this weekend. In short, today and tomorrow will be breezy but warm, some light rain happens Thursday morning, and warmer temperatures and rain come during the late-weekend.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect a mix of Sun and clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph in some areas. This will allow temperatures to rise into the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, it will be a warm, spring-like day. High: 60.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, with most of the clearing happening overnight. Winds will be light and coming from the west-southwest, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. In short, not a bad night. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly clear, with some clearing taking place during the afternoon. Winds wil be breezy, coming from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, another nice day to head out. Overnight, light rain showers move in and bring small amounts of precipitation to our area. High: 59.

Thursday: Any leftover rain should be gone by the early-morning hours, and we won’t see much rain. By the afternoon, skies will stay cloudy, but we will be dry. Winds will be light and come from the northwest, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, it will be a gray, seasonably cool afternoon. High: 45.

