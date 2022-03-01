Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy first day of Meteorological Spring! Actual spring doesn’t begin until March 20th, but that did not stop today’s weather from feeling like spring. Most of us reached the low 60s for high temperatures, and partly cloudy skies made it feel beautiful. A low-pressure system to our north did bring some windy conditions to the area, but those winds will continue to die down tonight. Tomorrow will pretty much be a repeat of today in terms of temperatures and cloud cover, just a little less windy. It’s not until overnight into Thursday morning that we see some rain showers push into our area. They will remain fairly light, but it might be a night to stick your plants outside to get a little water. By late Thursday morning, we are just left with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures that will max out in the low 40s by the afternoon. Those cooler temperatures are due to a high-pressure system to our north ushering cooler northern air into our region. Heading into Friday that system makes its way east which will slowly return us to southerly flow, starting a warming trend into the weekend. Friday will be seasonable in the upper 40s and low 50s, but by Saturday, if we’re lucky, some of us may have our first 70-degree day of 2022. Those above-average temperatures will come with mostly cloudy skies as a large low-pressure system to the west creeps its way east. By Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s, and rain will enter our area by the afternoon. That rain is likely to linger into Monday as well, but by Tuesday, we are back to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 59

Thursday: AM showers, then mostly cloudy. High: 43

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 50

