Lillian Dorothy Gidley, 73, of Buckhannon, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, under the compassionate care of WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins. She was born in Cedarville, WV, on November 24, 1948, a daughter of the late Okey George and Myrtle Lucille Langford Hardman. In addition to her parents, her husband, Reverend Clyde Harold Gidley; one son, Kenny Richards; two siblings: Michael Hardman and Brenda Darlene Miller; and step-father, Deward Hardman; preceded her in death. Lillian is survived by five children: Beverly Jones of Buckhannon, Becky Grogg of Buckhannon, Ernest Richards II and wife, Lura, of Troy, Rick Richards and wife, Mariah, of Morgantown, and Jason Richards and wife, Alicia, of Crawford; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Kenneth Hardman and wife, Joan, Rosa “Rosie” White, Deward “Junior” Hardman and wife, Diane, and Alan Hardman and wife, Connie; one sister-in-law, Edith Hardman of Portland, TN; and numerous extended family, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ. Lillian was a devoted Pentecostal by faith and loved attending church, singing hymns, and praising God. She was a Seamstress, which inspired her to create the company I’m In Stitches & Crafts, LLC. Lillian was known for her cherished creations such as Crafts, Paintings, and Cake Decorating. Above all else, she adored spending time with her family and cooking them delicious meals. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Burt Haddix, Pastor Dennis Estes, and Pastor Rick Cutright officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery in Glenville. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lillian Dorothy Gidley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

