Meth, heroin found near small infant in Lewis County drug bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers arrested three people on Monday in Lewis County after meth and heroin were found in a car with an infant in the back seat.

Officers were conducting an undercover operation in Lewis County on Monday when they saw James Breeden, 28, of Weston, exit a “known drug house,” according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they drove around the block to avoid being seen and were soon followed by Breeden.

According to the report, Breeden was following officers closely and at one point “started beeping his horn” trying to get the officer to stop.

Due to safety concerns, officers said they turned on emergency lights and exited the vehicle, making contact with the occupants.

While speaking with Breeden, officers said they saw a smoking device for methamphetamine in plain view with a marijuana blunt cigarette and the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

All of the occupants in the vehicle were told to exit the vehicle, including Breeden, Chapin Richards, 25, Katelyn Rose, 25, of Charleston, and a small infant child.

Breeden was wearing a fanny pack, and upon a probable search cause, officers said they found a large amount of money indicative of drug sales, suspected heroin bundles, and container with suspected methamphetamine.

In the trunk of the vehicle, officers said they found Rose’s purse and wallet that contained a large amount of money indicative of drug sales and more suspected heroin bundles.

Richards, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle with the infant child, also had a large amount of money indicative of drug sales, according to court documents.

The report says the infant was placed in this unsafe environment by Breeden and Rose.

CPS was contacted and took possession of the small infant child.

Breeden has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and conspiracy.

Richards has been charged with conspiracy in addition to previous charges from past incidents including false information to law enforcement and fleeing on foot in 2020.

Rose has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and conspiracy.

Richards and Rose are being held at Central Regional Jail.

