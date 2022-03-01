Advertisement

New store in Westover set for grand opening

A new store will have a grand opening in Westover on Friday.
A Burlington store
A Burlington store(Burlington)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new store will have a grand opening in Westover on Friday.

Burlington will host a grand opening on Friday, March 4.

The grand opening will begin at 7:45 a.m.

Burlington will be located in the new Westridge Commons at 64 Colliers Crossing in Westover.

The grand opening will include the official ribbon-cutting and a $5,000 donation to Mylan Park Elementary through Adopt a Classroom.

This is Burlington’s first location in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Amber Snyder and Mark Reed
Two Bridgeport people arrested after K9 finds meth
Kaylyn Valley
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles, trying to escape custody
Quantez Lamer Burks
Beckley man dies while in custody at Southern Regional Jail
Katelyn Rose (left) and Chapin Richards (right). James Breeden is not pictured.
Meth, heroin found near small infant in Lewis County drug bust

Latest News

Sponsor halts mine safety overhaul bill that raised concern
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail
For the second day in a row, Wetumpka police were involved in an overnight chase.
Driver with one-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers