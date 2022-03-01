New store in Westover set for grand opening
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new store will have a grand opening in Westover on Friday.
Burlington will host a grand opening on Friday, March 4.
The grand opening will begin at 7:45 a.m.
Burlington will be located in the new Westridge Commons at 64 Colliers Crossing in Westover.
The grand opening will include the official ribbon-cutting and a $5,000 donation to Mylan Park Elementary through Adopt a Classroom.
This is Burlington’s first location in West Virginia.
