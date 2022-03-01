Preston County Schools update COVID protocols

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County Schools is changing its COVID-19 protocols.

The County Board of Education unanimously voted to follow the most recent State Department of Education guidelines.

This effectively removes the mask mandate in the county.

They also voted to have children isolate for five days if they test positive.

However, those days will not be held against the child’s attendance record.

Contact tracing due to COVID exposure will cease under this new guidance.

