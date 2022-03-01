Advertisement

Preston County Schools update COVID protocols

The County Board of Education unanimously voted to follow the most recent State Department of Education guidelines.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County Schools is changing its COVID-19 protocols.

This effectively removes the mask mandate in the county.

They also voted to have children isolate for five days if they test positive.

However, those days will not be held against the child’s attendance record.

Contact tracing due to COVID exposure will cease under this new guidance.

