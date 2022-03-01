Advertisement

Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers

A Ritchie County woman was arrested on Friday after officers said she fired a rifle towards them and resisted arrest.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Ritchie County woman was arrested on Friday after officers said she fired a rifle towards them and resisted arrest.

Officers were dispatched after an altercation had occurred to a home in Harrisville on Friday, Feb. 25, according to a criminal complaint.

At the home, officers said they heard Cayla Ross, 34, of Harrisville, inside the home when they knocked on the door.

The report says officers heard a side-door to the home open and yelled “State Police.”

Ross responded to the officer, allegedly telling them to “Get the f*** off my property” before firing a shot from a high-powered rifle.

An officer on the scene then went to a police cruiser to hold cover and wait for additional officers to arrive, according to court documents.

Officers said they saw Ross walking out of the side-door unarmed and would not comply with verbal commands to get on the ground.

Ross would only get on her knees, according to officers, forcing officers to use physical force to put her on the ground.

Officers allege that Ross still resisted arrest while officers tried to restrain her.

While being escorted to a police cruiser, officers said Ross told them she “fired a .270 rifle.”

Ross has been charged wtih unlawful assault and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Rose (left) and Chapin Richards (right). James Breeden is not pictured.
Meth, heroin found near small infant in Lewis County drug bust
Truckers from all over the country make their way to Washington D.C. to stand against mask and...
Elkins natives join “The People’s Convoy” to the nations capitol
A Burlington store
New store in Westover set for grand opening
Todd Hefner
GRAPHIC: Weston man arrested for allegedly injuring mother, killing dog
Harrison County coach accused of sexually abusing minor

Latest News

Form handed out to Harrison County Students about lead awareness.
Harrison County Schools and their partners work to raise lead awareness
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 1, 2022
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 1, 2022
Tiffany Davis Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Tiffany Davis
Hometown Heroes: Tiffany Davis
Hometown Heroes: Tiffany Davis
Preston County Schools update COVID protocols