Sharlotta Wyvon Wilson, 81, of Farmington, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27, 1940, in Clarksburg; the daughter of the late Coble Smallwood and Kathleen (Brown) Smallwood.

Sharlotta was a retired lieutenant Col. for the Army National Guard for 20 years. She was the head nurse for 6 years and served 6 months in Honduras. Sharlotta was also a RN for Marietta Memorial Hospital and retired after 24 years of service.

Sharlotta is survived by her husband of 32 years, Donald Lee Wilson of Farmington, WV; her sons, Bob Wilson of Bellview, David Wilson and his wife, Rhonda of Palmetto, Florida, and Donald Wilson, Jr of Baxter; her daughters, Kathy Bloomingdale of Marietta, Ohio, Tammy Hill and her husband, John of Marietta, and Susie Hamrick and her husband, Freddy of Rivesville; her grandchildren, Tabitha Davis and her husband, Todd, John Hill and his wife, Christina, Timothy Hill, Eric Bloomingdale, Tori Bloomingdale and her significate other, Jason, Alli Bloomingdale and her significate other, Cameron, Cortney Wilson and her significate other, Carlos, Christopher Wilson, James Wilson, Kasondra Jones, Bobby Wilson, and Zackery Wilson; her great grandchildren, Ashton, Kayla, Faith, Peyton, Carson, Alaina, and Aiden; her brother, James Smallwood and his wife, Libby of Folsom her sister, Ruth Schneider and his husband, Chris of Warsaw, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Sharlotta was preceded in death by her brother, Alton Smallwood.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, March 4, 2022, from11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Evangelist Craig Matheny, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.