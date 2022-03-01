Advertisement

West Virginia sees record low COVID cases and hospitalizations

Covid cases and hospitalizations are trending downward in the mountain state ... But health experts are still closely tracking the numbers.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are trending downward in the mountain state, but health experts are still closely tracking the numbers.

It’s being reported that there are currently less than 3,000 active COVID cases in West Virginia.

Officials have also stated that use of ventilators and ICUs have also reached new lows.

Dr. Mark Povroznik works for the united hospital center and he says he’s cautiously optimistic.

”So there certainly has been tremendous exposure in the past several months... The downward trend is hopeful signs and after three years everyone needs a boost of hopefulness,” said Povroznik.

He added that doctors and scientists will be keeping a close watch for new variants.

