Weston PD seeking assistance with breaking and entering investigation
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Weston Police Department is seeking assistance with an ongoing investigation.
The investigation is in regards to a breaking and entering in Weston, according to a Facebook post.
Anyone that can identify the man in the photos is asked to contact the Weston Police Department at 304-269-3207.
All provided photos can be viewed below in the Facebook post.
