Weston PD seeking assistance with breaking and entering investigation

The Weston Police Department is seeking assistance with an ongoing investigation.
Weston PD is searching for this man.
Weston PD is searching for this man.(Facebook: Weston Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
The investigation is in regards to a breaking and entering in Weston, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone that can identify the man in the photos is asked to contact the Weston Police Department at 304-269-3207.

All provided photos can be viewed below in the Facebook post.

Posted by Weston Police Department on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

