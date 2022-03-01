WVU Ukrainians rally in solidarity with their homeland

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundreds participated in a rally at WVU today, speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine. It comes as Russian forces continue to attack the country’s largest cities. 5′s John Blashke is reporting in Morgantown.

“No to war” is what they are chanting at a rally organized in order to provide aid to the people of Ukraine.

Organizers provided links to donations and handed out bracelets, stickers, and baked goods.

Ukrainian students and professors shared stories about why to support the cause...

Professor Vyacheslav Akkerman is a Ukrainian working in the mechanical and aerospace engineering department.

“After five days at war something has changed, we live in a new world now and your grandchildren will ask what did you do in February 2022? So think what you will answer... You did nothing you were on that side? It’s important... We try to do something...” said Akkerman.

One student said that he wears two watches so he can monitor the time here and in Ukraine to help warn his family of any incoming Russian attacks while they sleep.

Khrystyna Pelchar is a Ukrainian law student at WVU and she helped to organize the event. She resents statements made by Putin about the Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“But it doesn’t erase our self identity... We are Ukraine we are a Ukrainian nation we have our own culture,” said Pelchar.

Ukraine and Russia continue to fight after failing to agree to a ceasefire earlier today.

Reporting in Morgantown John Blashke 5 news.

