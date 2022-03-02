Advertisement

Beckley man dies while in custody at Southern Regional Jail

Quantez Lamer Burks
Quantez Lamer Burks(Southern Regional Jail)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man has died while in custody at Southern Regional Jail.

Quantez Lamer Burks, 37, had been arrested on wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer charges when he was brought to the Southern Regional Jail Monday afternoon.

Burks was combative both during the admission process and later that evening.

He was again combative around 10 a.m. the following morning, assaulting multiple staff while attempting to force his way out of the section.

Burks was then taken to an administrative segregation section of the facility, where he collapsed upon being taken to a cell. Staff immediately provided emergency medical assistance, but were unable to revive him.

The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the State Police are currently investigating the incident in accordance with agency policy.

