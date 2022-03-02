Advertisement

Bridgeport earns chance at sectional championship with win over Buckhannon-Upshur

Mitchell Duez posts game-high 15 points in first-round win
Bridgeport boys' basketball
Bridgeport boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class AAAA Region I Section 2 stage is set after Tuesday night provided Bridgeport with a 60-44 win over higher-seeded Buckhannon-Upshur.

Mitchell Duez led the Indians with 15 points, a game high for the senior. Antony Spatafore and Jaden Haywood posted double-figures performances, while the Indians had nine total scorers in the win.

No. 3 Bridgeport moves on to face No. 1 University in the sectional championship, set for Friday at 7 p.m.

