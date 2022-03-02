Advertisement

Class action lawsuit filed against Suddenlink

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Charleston law firm has filed a putative class action lawsuit against Suddenlink and three other business that do business in West Virginia.

The lawsuit has been filed against three entities doing business in West Virginia as Suddenlink and their parent company: Cebridge Acquisition, LLC, Cequel III Communications I, LLC, and Cequel III Communications II, LLC and Altice USA.

The suit, Edens v. Cebridge Acquisition, LLC, et al., seeks to improve phone, video, and internet services in West Virginia.

A February 9, 2022 Order from the Public Service Communication of West Virginia found that Suddenlink “failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers…”

The lawsuit expands on the Commission’s investigation, alleging that in addition to the issues identified in the Commission’s Order, Suddenlink uses out of date equipment, fails to perform customary maintenance, and lacks basic backup equipment designed to minimize outages.

The lawsuit reveals that Altice purposefully changed “Suddenlink’s focus on service, innovation and investments” to a focus on aggressive cost-cutting and profits.

The lawsuit alleges that, even as Altice’s CEO bragged that Suddenlink’s 47.3% profit margins were the highest in the U.S. cable industry, he vowed that “We’re turning the screws a little more” on cost cutting.

Among other things, the lawsuit seeks to prohibit Suddenlink’s delivery of services under specified unsafe conditions and equipment, which would force Suddenlink to make needed improvements.

The lawsuit further alleges that Suddenlink imposed an unconscionable adhesion contract on Suddenlink customers that is unenforceable under West Virginia law.

In addition, the lawsuit seeks damages for Negligence, Gross Negligence, Reckless and Willful Conduct, Unjust Enrichment/Quasi Contract, the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act, Fraud, Negligent Misrepresentation, and Breach of Contract (in the alternative).

The lawsuit was filed by Charles R. “Rusty” Webb of the Webb Law Centre, PLLC in Charleston.

