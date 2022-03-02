Crews contain brush fire in Pineville

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews contained a brush fire in Pineville on Tuesday night after officials said it burned more than 80 acres.

About 15 firefighters were on the scene to ensure homes and people remained out of harms way.

“Rather than risk any equipment, we are just standing by,” said Chief Mike Goode with Pineville Fire. “We have a fire line around it to protect it and to protect houses below it and we will be on standby to make sure it doesn’t spread.”

“We have lost one abandoned structure due to the fire,” said Brent Parks, a fire warden with the West Virginia Division of Forestry. “It was caused by someone burning during illegal times.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.