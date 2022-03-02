Delays expected for weeks on Preston Co. highway

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delays are to be expected starting tomorrow for the next two weeks on a Preston County highway.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists that there will be a traffic delay on Veteran’s Memorial Highway from the Junction of N. Mountaineer Hwy to the Junction of Tunnelton Street beginning on Thursday, March 3 at 7:00 a.m.

The delay is scheduled to last until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18.

The delay will be only daytime operations.

The purpose of the traffic delay is for ditching.

Work will be performed throughout the project.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Motorists are told to expect delays and to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.