Advertisement

East Fairmont sends five qualifiers to state wrestling tournament

Includes regional champion Levi Carpenter
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont is no stranger to the state wrestling tournament, having graduated a four-time state champion in Blake Boyers last year.

What’s different this time around is how the success is spread out amongst more individuals. The Bees are sending five qualifiers and three alternates to Huntington this weekend, including 133-pound regional champion Levi Carpenter.

“Definitely feels good. Means I’ve got the easiest route to the top, so hopefully I can just ride that route to the finals and win,” Carpenter said. “It’s nice knowing I’m one of the best of the best.”

The rest of the qualifiers include J.T Miller (195), Evan “Hambone” Helm (285), Connor Konya (145) and Logan McElfresh (220).

“I’m looking to place this year. I came short last year but I want to make a bang this year,” Konya said. “Help my team out. I’m just trying to be hungry and win.”

Head coach Logan Bowman knows this team has what it takes to win.

“They can wrestle with anybody. Wrestling’s a sport that anybody can be beaten on any day, so why not us? Why can’t we win any match we wrestle?”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Rose (left) and Chapin Richards (right). James Breeden is not pictured.
Meth, heroin found near small infant in Lewis County drug bust
Truckers from all over the country make their way to Washington D.C. to stand against mask and...
Elkins natives join “The People’s Convoy” to the nations capitol
A Burlington store
New store in Westover set for grand opening
Todd Hefner
GRAPHIC: Weston man arrested for allegedly injuring mother, killing dog
Harrison County coach accused of sexually abusing minor

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU suffers another loss in final road game of the regular season
Bridgeport boys' basketball
Bridgeport earns chance at sectional championship with win over Buckhannon-Upshur
Glenville State women's basketball
Glenville State’s Stephens, Stone earn MEC honors
WVU baseball wins home-opener 17-3
WVU baseball pulls out huge win in home opener