East Fairmont sends five qualifiers to state wrestling tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont is no stranger to the state wrestling tournament, having graduated a four-time state champion in Blake Boyers last year.

What’s different this time around is how the success is spread out amongst more individuals. The Bees are sending five qualifiers and three alternates to Huntington this weekend, including 133-pound regional champion Levi Carpenter.

“Definitely feels good. Means I’ve got the easiest route to the top, so hopefully I can just ride that route to the finals and win,” Carpenter said. “It’s nice knowing I’m one of the best of the best.”

The rest of the qualifiers include J.T Miller (195), Evan “Hambone” Helm (285), Connor Konya (145) and Logan McElfresh (220).

“I’m looking to place this year. I came short last year but I want to make a bang this year,” Konya said. “Help my team out. I’m just trying to be hungry and win.”

Head coach Logan Bowman knows this team has what it takes to win.

“They can wrestle with anybody. Wrestling’s a sport that anybody can be beaten on any day, so why not us? Why can’t we win any match we wrestle?”

