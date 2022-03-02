Advertisement

Erin Marie McBee

Erin Marie McBee
Erin Marie McBee(Erin Marie McBee)
Published: Mar. 2, 2022
Erin Marie McBee, age 61, of Grafton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was a very devoted, loving mother and grandmother, an adoring wife to her husband of 37 years, and a very beloved sister, aunt, and friend. She absolutely loved being a mom to her two children and a Nanny to her two grandbabies, and family meant the world to her. She was that person that when she entered a room, the whole place just lit up. She was always bringing a smile to the faces of everyone near. A beacon of light and love. She was a member of Flemington Baptist Church, where she loved the church family there immensely, and above all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Erin was preceded in death by a son, Jason McBee; and her parents, John Albert Fahey and Mary Rita Fahey. She is survived by her husband, Edward McBee of Grafton; daughter, Brittany McBee and fiancée Justin Smith; son, Ryan McBee and his wife Bethany; two grandchildren, Dominic Ford and Mia Smith; three sisters, Colleen Gedeon and husband Keith, Diane Huff, and Jacqueline Matheney and partner Rob Craner; one brother, John Fahey and wife Sally; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Flemington Baptist Church on Berry Run Road in Flemington, with Pastor Gary Whitescarver officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that, instead, donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

