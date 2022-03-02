Glenville State’s Stephens, Stone earn MEC honors

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s something in the water at Glenville State University, and the Lady Pioneers are making the most of it.

Kim Stephens was named the MEC Coach of the year after leading GSU to a 27-0 season. Stephens now has an all-time record of 150-20.

Senior Re’Shawna Stone earned Player of the Year honors, capping off a storied career that was started by earning MEC Freshman of the Year a few seasons ago.

Glenville State is the number one seed heading into this week’s MEC Tournament.

