Gov. Justice on COVID: “The sun is starting to shine on us”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice said on Wednesday that West Virginia’s number of active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients, and patients on ventilators all continue to decline across the board.

“We don’t want to completely drop our guard by any stretch, but it’s starting to feel like we are really, really getting out of this,” Gov. Justice said. “The sun is starting to shine on us.”

There are now 2,143 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.

That is the lowest daily active case total since July 29, 2021.

Over just the past five weeks, total active cases have decreased by more than 90%.

Since nearing peak capacity in early February, West Virginia’s hospitals have seen the number of patients with severe cases of COVID-19 cut in half.

Overall hospitalizations are down 56% since the most recent peak, while ICU patients are down 48% and patients on ventilators are down 54% in the same timeframe.

The Governor announced that, as a result of the decreased strain on the state’s healthcare systems, the West Virginia National Guard will be completing its mission of providing additional staffing support at hospitals throughout the state on March 11.

The West Virginia County Alert Map continues to reflect the state’s significantly improved numbers:

Red - 0

Orange - 0

Gold - 0

Yellow - 5

Green - 50

Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 73 individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Friday last week, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.

Initial series vaccinations are available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older and booster shots are authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older. Read more about vaccines and boosters at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.

