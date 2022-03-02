Harrison County Schools and their partners work to raise lead awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools partnered with representatives from the EPA, the Clarksburg Water Board, the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, and State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad to encourage parents to take their young children to get the blood lead test.

Diana Esher with the EPA shared some things that could happen to a child if the lead in their system goes undetected. Children could have brain or nervous system damage. They could also suffer from learning or behavioral problems. She urged those in attendance to get the word out in whatever way possible to catch this exposure early on.

“If you thought that child was at risk of being poisoned. Wouldn’t you do everything you could to prevent it?” Esher asked.

Executive Director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, Chad Bundy, worked with Harrison County Schools to provide information regarding these potential side effects. In addition to offering opportunities for free blood lead tests through the health department.

“I challenge every parent here in Harrison County to know their child’s lead level,” he said.

The importance of this awareness came to light in July 2021 when waterlines in Clarksburg were deemed unsafe by the EPA due to what they consider high lead levels.

President of the Water Board, Paul Howe, said the board made progress correcting the waterline problems.

“We’ve been testing the water in our lead lines, and we’ve been getting a lot of good results back. Our water is not corrosive, and it seems like a lot of lead lines that we have are of good quality. It is still an issue. We intend to remove every lead line that’s out there,” Howe said.

Dr. Amjad was in attendance to recognize Harrison County Schools and their partners for spreading lead awareness.

All Harrison County Pre-K and Kindergarten students were expected to receive information to take home about lead awareness on March 2.

