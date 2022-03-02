Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 2, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a weak disturbance brought clouds and breezy winds to our area yesterday, today will be similar but sunnier. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with upper-level clouds in the area. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, a nice afternoon. Overnight, skies will be cloudy. During this time, a weak low-pressure system brings light rain into our region. This rain should not be heavy, and it only lasts until the mid-morning hours. We won’t see much from it, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ at most. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, expect some light rain and mild temperatures tonight. By tomorrow afternoon, we dry out, as the front moves east, leaving mostly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, it will be much cooler than the past few days. Heading into Friday, a high-pressure system keeps skies partly to mostly clear and temperatures in the seasonable upper-40s. As it moves east during the evening hours and into the weekend, winds will come from the south, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper-60s. We might even break 70 in some locations on Saturday, so it will feel like spring. Go outside if you can. Then on Sunday, a cold front, associated with a low-pressure system out northwest, lifts in and brings rain throughout the afternoon and evening hours. This rain will be light, with only moderate downpours at worst. Not much rain is expected either. More rain comes on Monday, as another system lifts into our area. It’s not until after Monday that a high-pressure system dries us out and brings seasonable temperatures. In short, expect some nice weather today, light rain tomorrow morning, and warm temperatures and rain this weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with breezy WSW winds of 10-15 mph. Because of the winds and sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, today will be nice. High: 61.

Tonight: We start with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, with westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s to low-40s during the overnight hours. After midnight, light rain will push into NCWV, starting in the northern counties. This rain will last until the early-morning hours. Low: 40.

Thursday: After the early-morning hours, any leftover precipitation will be gone. By the afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine in the area. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, much cooler and more seasonable than the past few days. Overall, a cool, but otherwise okay, afternoon. High: 45.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, which is average for early-March. Overall, not a bad day if you’re heading out. High: 51.

