More than $24.7 million in land mine grants announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and WVDEP Sec. Harold Ward announced the recommendation of nine AML Economic Revitalization Program projects that will utilize over $24.7 million in federal grant funding for economic development.

The development would go towards abandoned mine land sites across the state.

“Today is a really great day,” Gov. Justice said. “In addition to the incredible economic development projects these grants will bring to our great state, the multiplier effect to our communities where the projects are happening will be off the charts. These projects will return dollars to West Virginia for a long, long time to come.”

The WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation administers the grant funding, which is provided by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

Grant applications were evaluated by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.

OSMRE must also give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.

Since 2016, this program has committed over $155 million in grant funding to assist projects all across the West Virginia coalfields.

“Redeveloping these abandoned mine land sites will serve as serious economic drivers in communities all across West Virginia,” Sec. Ward said. “Governor Justice and his administration have been vital in finding projects that will provide jobs, boost tourism, and showcase the beauty of our state.”

The following projects are recommended in NCWV:

Stonewood I-79 Development in Harrison County – $5,000,000 Construction of three pads of three acres, 29 acres, and 28 acres, as well as three access roads, to be used for light industrial/commercial and/or residential growth in Stonewood.

Mylan Park RV Resort and Campground in Monongalia County – $3,750,000 Project to develop a camping recreation area in Mylan Park on reclaimed mining land, (MP KOA). The MP KOA will be located on 37 acres of previously undeveloped Mylan Park property and will attract visitors to the park and surrounding community year-round. The MP KOA will include 169 RV/camper sites, 24 cabins, 4 tent sites, and site amenities such as a clubhouse and bathhouses.



