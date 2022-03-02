Morgantown tops Brooke to punch ticket to the Region I Section 1 championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boys’ basketball heads to the Region I Section 1 championship after topping Brooke 80-42.

Brody Davis and Brooks Gage both put up 17 points to help the Mohigans secure the victory. Alec Poland had 16.

Morgantown will host Wheeling Park. Tip-off is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

