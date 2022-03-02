Morgantown tops Brooke to punch ticket to the Region I Section 1 championship
Brody Davis and Brooks Gage both put up 17 points
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boys’ basketball heads to the Region I Section 1 championship after topping Brooke 80-42.
Brody Davis and Brooks Gage both put up 17 points to help the Mohigans secure the victory. Alec Poland had 16.
Morgantown will host Wheeling Park. Tip-off is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.