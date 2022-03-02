Patricia Kay Garrett, 77, formerly of Hacker Valley, W.V, and Kent, Oh, passed away on February 28, 2022 in Austin, TX. surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer. Patricia was born on August 13, 1944 in Charleston, WV to the late Hattie Garrett (Belcher) and Fred Roland Garrett. Patricia was a graduate of Kent State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. Upon graduating, she was instrumental in the development and success of the Town Hall II substance abuse program. In 1986, Patricia relocated to Austin where she played a crucial role in establishing harm reduction programs for at-risk individuals in the city of Austin, and the state of Texas. She was passionate about helping those less fortunate and the downtrodden. Her kindness, generosity, and love touched many. Her absence will leave a void on those who loved and knew her. The world will be less warm without her. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Cody J. Garrett and step father Harold Lee Lewis. She is survived by her son Paul H. Fafrak (Jacki) of Kent, OH; daughter Susan P. Fafrak of Austin, TX; beloved grandchildren Bradley Paul, Jacob Andrew, and Carlee Colson Fafrak; extended family Vera Lopez, Jennifer Lopez, Arianna Lopez, Naomi and Phill McCaffrey, Alexis, Anthony, and Robert; and many loving cousins and extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Hacker Valley United Methodist Church with Pastor Cecil Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Hacker Valley Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Garrett family.

