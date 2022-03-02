Randolph County announces February indictments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County has announced indictments returned from the Grand Jury for February 2022.

Bond return for the indictments returned by the February 2022 term of the Randolph County Grand Jury will be on March 9 at 1:30 p.m. when bond will be set and trial dates will be determined.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Randolph County would like to remind people that indictments are merely an accusation.

The Randolph County Grand Jury returned 49 indictments for the February 2022 term.

The indictments are as follows:

John Garrett Adkisson, Elkins, WV One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of possession of Fentanyl

Bumper Armstrong, Jr., Elkins, WV One count of breaking and entering One count of petit larceny One count of possession of a controlled substance

Peter Babala, Jr., Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate Three counts of failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

James Barnes, Slatyfork, WV One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of possession of a controlled substance

Denver Bennett, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of burglary One count of petit larceny

Denver Bennett, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment) One count of receiving stolen goods One count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference One count of fleeing an officer by any means other than the use of a vehicle

Walter Bennett, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of driving while license revoked for DUI

Walter Bennett, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment) Two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm One count of retaliation against public official or employee

Brent Bittner, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter One count of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor One count of employment or use of minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct One count of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct One count of soliciting a minor via computer

John Channell, Valley Bend, WV One count of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter One count of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor

Joshua Copella, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of burglary One count of grand larceny

Joshua Copella, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment) Three counts of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes, second, or subsequent offense

Dennis Currence, Jr., Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of burglary One count of grand larceny One count of conspiracy

William Desantis, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

William Desantis, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment) One count of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility One count of possession of a controlled substance by inmate

Jeremiah Evix, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiracy

Telicia Evix, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiracy

Stevie Fox, Mill Creek, WV One count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference One count of fleeing while driving under the influence Two counts of battery upon a law enforcement officer

Stevie Fox, Mill Creek, WV (in a separate and unrelated indictment) One count of grand larceny One count of possession of a stolen vehicle

Gail Gear, Mill Creek, WV One count of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes

Hunter Howell, Elkins, WV Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of driving while license revoked for DUI, third offense

Jennifer Lambert, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of shoplifting, third offense

Jennifer Lambert, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment) One count of shoplifting, third offense

Stephen Landis, Potamac Highlands Regional Jail inmate One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiracy

Ashley Bauer, Philippi, WV One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiracy

Tara Leary, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Kristopher Love, Huttonsville Correctional Center inmate One count of possession of a controlled substance by inmate One count of offense committed by inmate

Dakota Marco, Elkins, WV One count of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter One count of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor

Dakota Marco, Elkins, WV (in a separate and unrelated indictment) One count of burglary Two counts of grand larceny Two counts of fraudulent use of an access device

Joseph Maxwell, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of shoplifting, Third offense

Keith McCourt, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Valerie McIntyre, Elkins, WV Two counts of counterfeiting

Steven Miller, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate Two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes

Jessica Poe, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate Two counts of failure to register as a person convicted of child abuse or neglect or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense

Keith Poteete, Elkins, WV One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Richard Ryan, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate Two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense

Richard Ryan, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment) Two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense

Cody Sendling, Beverly, WV One count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference One count of domestic battery One count of destruction of property

Wallis Sendling, Jr., Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiract 17 counts of possession by prohibited person of a firearm

Miranda Arbogast, Beverly, WV Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiracy

Andrew Storey, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of burglary One count of destruction of property One count of failure to appear

Luis Torres-Serrano, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate Three counts of sexual assault in the first-degree 11 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child 8 counts of sexual abuse in the first-degree Two counts of unlawful assault 33 counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury One count of strangulation One count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death

Rosemary McClearen, Elkins, WV Seven counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death One count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury

Richard Walters, Jr., Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of possession of fentanyl

Roger Ware, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiracy

Eric Armstrong, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiracy

Krystal Dellagata, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance One count of conspiract

Marc West, Southwestern Regional Jail inmate Two counts of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility Two counts of possession of a controlled substance by inmate

Joshua Woods, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate One count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference



The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

