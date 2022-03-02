Randolph County announces February indictments
The Randolph County Grand Jury returned 49 indictments for the February 2022 term.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County has announced indictments returned from the Grand Jury for February 2022.
Bond return for the indictments returned by the February 2022 term of the Randolph County Grand Jury will be on March 9 at 1:30 p.m. when bond will be set and trial dates will be determined.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Randolph County would like to remind people that indictments are merely an accusation.
The indictments are as follows:
- John Garrett Adkisson, Elkins, WV
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of possession of Fentanyl
- Bumper Armstrong, Jr., Elkins, WV
- One count of breaking and entering
- One count of petit larceny
- One count of possession of a controlled substance
- Peter Babala, Jr., Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- Three counts of failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
- James Barnes, Slatyfork, WV
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of possession of a controlled substance
- Denver Bennett, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of burglary
- One count of petit larceny
- Denver Bennett, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment)
- One count of receiving stolen goods
- One count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference
- One count of fleeing an officer by any means other than the use of a vehicle
- Walter Bennett, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of driving while license revoked for DUI
- Walter Bennett, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment)
- Two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm
- One count of retaliation against public official or employee
- Brent Bittner, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter
- One count of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor
- One count of employment or use of minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct
- One count of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct
- One count of soliciting a minor via computer
- John Channell, Valley Bend, WV
- One count of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter
- One count of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor
- Joshua Copella, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of burglary
- One count of grand larceny
- Joshua Copella, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment)
- Three counts of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes, second, or subsequent offense
- Dennis Currence, Jr., Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of burglary
- One count of grand larceny
- One count of conspiracy
- William Desantis, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- William Desantis, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment)
- One count of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility
- One count of possession of a controlled substance by inmate
- Jeremiah Evix, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiracy
- Telicia Evix, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiracy
- Stevie Fox, Mill Creek, WV
- One count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference
- One count of fleeing while driving under the influence
- Two counts of battery upon a law enforcement officer
- Stevie Fox, Mill Creek, WV (in a separate and unrelated indictment)
- One count of grand larceny
- One count of possession of a stolen vehicle
- Gail Gear, Mill Creek, WV
- One count of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes
- Hunter Howell, Elkins, WV
- Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of driving while license revoked for DUI, third offense
- Jennifer Lambert, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of shoplifting, third offense
- Jennifer Lambert, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment)
- One count of shoplifting, third offense
- Stephen Landis, Potamac Highlands Regional Jail inmate
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiracy
- Ashley Bauer, Philippi, WV
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiracy
- Tara Leary, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Kristopher Love, Huttonsville Correctional Center inmate
- One count of possession of a controlled substance by inmate
- One count of offense committed by inmate
- Dakota Marco, Elkins, WV
- One count of distribution and display to minor of obscene matter
- One count of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor
- Dakota Marco, Elkins, WV (in a separate and unrelated indictment)
- One count of burglary
- Two counts of grand larceny
- Two counts of fraudulent use of an access device
- Joseph Maxwell, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of shoplifting, Third offense
- Keith McCourt, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
- Valerie McIntyre, Elkins, WV
- Two counts of counterfeiting
- Steven Miller, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- Two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes
- Jessica Poe, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- Two counts of failure to register as a person convicted of child abuse or neglect or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense
- Keith Poteete, Elkins, WV
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Richard Ryan, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- Two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense
- Richard Ryan, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate (in a separate and unrelated indictment)
- Two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense
- Cody Sendling, Beverly, WV
- One count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference
- One count of domestic battery
- One count of destruction of property
- Wallis Sendling, Jr., Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiract
- 17 counts of possession by prohibited person of a firearm
- Miranda Arbogast, Beverly, WV
- Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiracy
- Andrew Storey, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of burglary
- One count of destruction of property
- One count of failure to appear
- Luis Torres-Serrano, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- Three counts of sexual assault in the first-degree
- 11 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child
- 8 counts of sexual abuse in the first-degree
- Two counts of unlawful assault
- 33 counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury
- One count of strangulation
- One count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death
- Rosemary McClearen, Elkins, WV
- Seven counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death
- One count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury
- Richard Walters, Jr., Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of possession of fentanyl
- Roger Ware, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiracy
- Eric Armstrong, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiracy
- Krystal Dellagata, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- One count of conspiract
- Marc West, Southwestern Regional Jail inmate
- Two counts of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance by inmate
- Joshua Woods, Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate
- One count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference
The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
