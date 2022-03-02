Two Bridgeport people arrested after K9 finds meth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from Bridgeport were arrested on Tuesday after officers used a K9 to find drugs in a vehicle.

Officers were following a vehicle early Tuesday morning with an expired registration sticker when they initiated a traffic stop in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the driver, Mark Reed, Jr., 35, of Bridgeport, exited the vehicle and provided officers with a license that had been suspended since May 2021.

The passenger of the vehicle identified herself as Daniel Coon, but, according to court documents, the officer’s mobile fingerprint scanner identified her as Amber Snyder, 35, of Bridgeport, who had an active felony warrant for shoplifting and was placed under arrest.

Troopers said Reed was unable to provide a proof of insurance for the vehicle and told officers he “just left from working on his friend’s vehicle in the driveway of a house in Lumberport with a torpedo heater pointed at them to keep them warm.”

Reed allegedly told officers that he left his home to go work on his friend’s vehicle around 10:00 p.m.

When Snyder was asked about where she was coming from, officers said she told them they just left from working on a vehicle in Shinnston that was in a garage, and she left with Reed to work on the truck “just before dark sometime between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.”

Officers also said Snyder had an active warrant in Ohio for “dangerous drugs,” but Ohio would not extradite her on that charge.

Reed also told officers that there were not any firearms or illegal drugs in the vehicle before refusing to give officers permission to search the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said the driver was detained until a K9 could be used to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle.

The report says K9 Mac performed a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, including performing his trained final response at the open driver’s side door.

Officers said the vehicle was searched, and they found several clear, plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine, functional digital scales, a large amount of unused plastic bags, and a handgun.

Reed is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony charge.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a book with several notes, including various information of Snyder’s goal of “stopping dope” and hand-written information showing people’s names and how much they owed.

Reed has been charged with prohibited person in possession of a handgun, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines, and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamines.

Snyder has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and conspiracy to delivery methamphetamines in addition to serving her active felony warrant.

Snyder is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.