MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University pulled out a 93-35 win over Preston to advance to the Class AAAA Region I Section 2 Championship.

Aaron Forbes and Garrison Kisner led with 17-points each.

University will host Bridgeport this Friday, tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

