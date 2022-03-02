Woman arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles, trying to escape custody

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A New York woman was arrested on Tuesday in Harrison County after officers said she stole two vehicles and tried to escape custody after being handcuffed.

A court document says officers were called on Monday in reference to a car being stolen from a car dealership in Bridgeport.

Officers said the dealership’s owner was told by the Uniontown, Pennsylvania State Police that they located a vehicle that had been stolen through a “Hot Lead Program” that the dealership has.

Video surveillance was reviewed, and it showed a woman walking through the lot early on Monday trying to open multiple car doors, according to the document.

Officers said the woman, Kaylyn Valley, 20, of Lacona, New York, found a vehicle that was unlocked with a key inside and drove it off the lot.

Late on Monday night, officers went to a motel and spoke with Valley’s mother, and officers said she was aware of Valley stealing a vehicle because she “had to go to Uniontown, PA and pick her up when State Police located the vehicle.”

Officers said Valley was also at the motel and admitted to taking the vehicle because she “wanted to go to Pennsylvania.”

On Tuesday, officers received a call of a construction company’s vehicle being stolen, according to court documents.

The man that owned the truck told officers that while he was engaged in construction in Bridgeport, an unknown person stole the truck.

Court documents say a witness saw the truck parked in a store’s parking lot in Lost Creek, and a woman, later identified as Valley, tried to solicit money for fuel from him.

Officers said the witness called police due to the “strange interaction” with Valley and secured the ignition key to the truck.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw Valley sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck and was placed under arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

While detained in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, officers said Valley took one hand out of her handcuffs and entered the driver’s compartment of the vehicle.

The report says officers had to detain her again within the rear passenger compartment of the patrol vehicle.

Valley has been charged with grand larceny and escape from custody and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

