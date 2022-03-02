WVa House passes term limit plan for constitutional officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a resolution Wednesday that would let voters decide whether to limit most of the state’s constitutional officers to three consecutive terms in office starting in 2025.

The resolution passed on a 93-0 vote with seven delegates not voting. It now goes to the state Senate.

The resolution concerns the offices of agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer. Currently there are no limits to their terms in office. The governor already is limited to two consecutive terms in office.

A similar resolution failed to pass the Legislature last year. Amendments that would have changed the resolution to two terms in office and would have been effective as soon as voters adopted it were defeated Tuesday.

Wednesday was the final day that bills could be passed from their originating chamber.

