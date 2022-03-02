Advertisement

WVU baseball pulls out huge win in home opener

Mountaineers walk away with 17-3 win over Canisius
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball hosted Canisius for their home opener Tuesday afternoon.

With 11 runs in the 6th and 7th innings combined, the Mountaineers came away with a 17-3 win.

JJ Wetherholt finished with four runs for the Gold and Blue.

WVU is back on the diamond this Friday at Minnesota at 8 p.m.

