WVU baseball pulls out huge win in home opener
Mountaineers walk away with 17-3 win over Canisius
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball hosted Canisius for their home opener Tuesday afternoon.
With 11 runs in the 6th and 7th innings combined, the Mountaineers came away with a 17-3 win.
JJ Wetherholt finished with four runs for the Gold and Blue.
WVU is back on the diamond this Friday at Minnesota at 8 p.m.
