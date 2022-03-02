Advertisement

WVU dining halls receive more health code violations

Multiple WVU dining halls have received more health code violations following a raw chicken sandwich being served to a student last month.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple WVU dining halls have received more health code violations following a raw chicken sandwich being served to a student last month.

5 News brought you the report of a raw chicken sandwich allegedly being served to a student at Café Evansdale, the largest dining hall on campus.

A WVU student says she was served a raw chicken sandwich at a campus dining hall last month.
Since the condition of some dining halls caught the public’s attention, there have been more health code violations at multiple facilities.

Café Evansdale, the dining hall where the raw chicken sandwich was allegedly served, had five more violations just a week after our report went out.

The worst of these violations was a chemical fuel being stored with food.

However, it isn’t just the only location with the violations.

Summit Café had 9 violations from around the same time that range from soiled food utensils to a broken dishwasher.

At Hatfields, there were numerous violations in February, including food temperature not being hot enough to kill microbes.

Last March, the WVU Board of Governors extended Sodexo’s contract with the university until 2033.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

