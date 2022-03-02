WVU Student Creates Innovative App

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’ve ever gone to the bar and it’s either too crowded or not crowded enough one WVU student has you covered.

A failed night out for WVU student, Nick Winslow, turned into a bright idea that could change the way you plan your night out.

“I asked him how was your night and he was like my night was terrible, and I was like that makes no sense my night was great, your night wasn’t great, how is there not something better?”

Winslow was a freshman in 2019, that’s when he came up with the idea for “BarWatch” an app that allows you to see in real time what’s going on inside your favorite bar.

“So it all kinda came to be that there needs to be a platform for these clubs and bars to market on and get their atmosphere out there,” said Winslow.

Currently, 11 bars in Morgantown use the app but, Winslow plans to expand to other surrounding colleges in the months to come.

The app has been a big hit with both bar owners and their patrons said, Kyle Watson, manager at High St. Canteen in Morgantown

“I would say some of the benefits for us is that anytime we have a special or anything going on and we are trying to get a crowd in or something we will post it on our regular platforms but, having the option to post it on the bar watch platform also helps a lot.”

Most of the students we talked to hadn’t even heard of the app but, they do think it’s a good idea to use on their next weekend out.

Winslow said, his experience as a student is what sets bar watch apart.

“This is a nightlife drinking app build by a college kid for college kids.”

