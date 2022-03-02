WVU suffers another loss in final road game of the regular season
Mountaineers fall to Oklahoma 72-59
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (WDTV) - West Virginia finished road trips in the 2021-2022 season with a loss at Oklahoma, falling to the Sooners 79-52.
Tuesday night’s loss marks the Mountaineers’ seventh loss in a row. In the last 15 contests, they won once on Feb. 8 at home against Iowa State.
Malik Curry led WVU with 17 points. Only two other Mountaineers broke into double-figure scoring, Taz Sherman with 11 and Pauly Paulicap with 10.
In the first half, WVU played more than ten minutes without a field goal.
The Mountaineers return home to face TCU Saturday at 2 p.m. The Horned Frogs shocked Kansas by 10 points Tuesday night, defeating the Jayhawks 74-64.
