Black Bears, Draft League to start season on time

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Though Major League Baseball remains deadlocked in negotiations between the MLB and MLBPA, the MLB Draft League season will be unaffected.

The West Virginia Black Bears and the rest of the Draft League will open the season on June 2. The Black Bears are set to host the Frederick Keys on June 7 at Mon County Ballpark for their home opener.

The Black Bears released the following statement Wednesday regarding the situation with the MLB:

The 2022 MLB Draft League season and the West Virginia Black Bears business operations will be unaffected by the MLB lockout. Players who are draft eligible or are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage.

