Black Bears, Draft League to start season on time
Unaffected by Major League Baseball lockout
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Though Major League Baseball remains deadlocked in negotiations between the MLB and MLBPA, the MLB Draft League season will be unaffected.
The West Virginia Black Bears and the rest of the Draft League will open the season on June 2. The Black Bears are set to host the Frederick Keys on June 7 at Mon County Ballpark for their home opener.
The Black Bears released the following statement Wednesday regarding the situation with the MLB:
