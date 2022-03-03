Carolyn Sue (Hoover) Maul, 65, of Craigsville passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 25, 2022. Sue was born on April 10, 1956 in Richwood, and raised in Cowen until she was 13. She then moved with her family to Tampa, FL where she resided for 46 years. She returned in 2015 to reunite with her high school sweetheart. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Kathleen Hoover; grandson, Kristopher Maul; and sister, Debbie Paugh. She is survived by her husband and sweetheart, Otis “Glen” Maul of Craigsville; the light of her life, her grandson, Dakota “Cody” Bassett; her children: Timothy Sargent (Dee), Theresa Bassett (Adam), Kerstin Delawder, and Terry Maul (Robin); grandchildren: Sarah Tallerito, Andrue Maul, Kaitlyn Combs, Kaylana Combs, Kameron Maul, Khloey Maul, Renee Good, Tonya Delawder, and Brandi Delawder; siblings and siblings-in-law: Gidget Canada (Teddy), Sherry Lynn, Anna Paugh, Rosemary Balencia, Roger Maul, David Maul, and Douglas Maul; close friends, Jennifer Seabolt and Amy Hamrick (Brett); and many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her, and whom will miss her dearly. A memorial service is scheduled for 5PM, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Maul family.

