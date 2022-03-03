Former school counselor pleads not guilty to more child pornography charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, with his hands and feet in handcuffs, a former school counselor accused of possessing child pornography appeared in court Thursday morning.

Todd Christopher Roatsey pleaded not guilty to 13 counts in what the judge called the “third superceding indictment”.

Roatsey was arrested in early November of 2021 after investigators said a forensic review of a hard drive removed from a laptop at the home revealed 26 images and seven videos of child pornography.

According to the indictment, ‘on or about October 28, 2021, at or near Elkview, West Virginia, Roatsey did knowingly possess material in a folder labeled ‘vidz’ on a desktop computer containing images and videos of child pornography that involved prepubescent minors.’

In addition, a search of a media card removed from Roatsey’s phone located several conversations from a messaging app with girls in the age range of late elementary school through middle school.

In 2016, Roatsey was named Elementary School Counselor of the Year by the West Virginia School Counselor Association and was honored at the White House.

At the time, Roatsey was a developmental school guidance counselor at Pinch Elementary.

After the arraignment, he was put back in US Marshal custody.

A pretrial hearing has been set for April 4.

A trial date has been scheduled for April 19 at 9:30am.

