Grafton heads to section championship after 20-point win over Notre Dame

Ryan Maier leads the Bearcats with 19 points
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was close for a little while, but eventually Grafton called game.

The Bearcats defeated Notre Dame 68-48 to advance to the Class AAA Region II Section 1 title game and will face No. 1 Fairmont Senior.

Ryan Maier led the Bearcats with 19 points. Justin Spiker and Kaden Delaney also posted in double-figures.

The Fighting Irish’s Jaiden West posted 19 points in defeat.

