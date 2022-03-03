Grafton heads to section championship after 20-point win over Notre Dame
Ryan Maier leads the Bearcats with 19 points
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was close for a little while, but eventually Grafton called game.
The Bearcats defeated Notre Dame 68-48 to advance to the Class AAA Region II Section 1 title game and will face No. 1 Fairmont Senior.
Ryan Maier led the Bearcats with 19 points. Justin Spiker and Kaden Delaney also posted in double-figures.
The Fighting Irish’s Jaiden West posted 19 points in defeat.
